Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 0.1 %

FYBR stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 197.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

