Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY) vs. Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Global Blue Group and Urgent.ly, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blue Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Blue Group presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.72%. Urgent.ly has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 208.64%. Given Urgent.ly’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than Global Blue Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blue Group $324.52 million 2.88 -$26.68 million $0.10 49.17 Urgent.ly $184.65 million 0.12 $74.73 million N/A N/A

This table compares Global Blue Group and Urgent.ly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Urgent.ly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blue Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Urgent.ly shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blue Group and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blue Group 5.28% 87.79% 2.09% Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Blue Group beats Urgent.ly on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc. designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

