Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TYL traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $399.22. The company had a trading volume of 178,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.