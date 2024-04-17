Goodman Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 717,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,446,000 after buying an additional 156,678 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $657,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 20,306,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,908,314. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

