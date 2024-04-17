Goodman Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after buying an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,658,000 after buying an additional 464,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.60. The company had a trading volume of 965,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

