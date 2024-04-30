Casper Price Reaches $0.0289 on Top Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $346.23 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,566,983,621 coins and its circulating supply is 11,974,979,256 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,566,358,658 with 11,974,383,734 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03010503 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $6,705,684.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

