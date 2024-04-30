Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BYON. Barclays lifted their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Beyond in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Beyond stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 3.76. Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $384.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

