VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

