Franco-Nevada (FNV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $123.42 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

