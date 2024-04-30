Compass Diversified (CODI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $566.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.07 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of CODI stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

CODI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,252.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $187,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,991,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,147,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

