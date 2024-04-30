First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Shares of FBMS opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $753.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Bancshares has a one year low of $22.82 and a one year high of $32.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
