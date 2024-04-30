Talkspace (TALK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Talkspace to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Talkspace has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.30 million. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 16.06% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Talkspace to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Talkspace Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.
Talkspace Company Profile
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.
