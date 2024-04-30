Global Payments (GPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Global Payments to post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter. Global Payments has set its FY24 guidance at $11.54-$11.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 11.540-11.700 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Global Payments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $141.77.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.