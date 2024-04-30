Knorr-Bremse AG Announces Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNRRY opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $19.27.
Knorr-Bremse Company Profile
