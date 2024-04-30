Greencoat Renewables (GRP) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on May 24th

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of GRP stock opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.91. Greencoat Renewables has a 52 week low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

