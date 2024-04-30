Greencoat Renewables (GRP) to Issue Dividend of €0.02 on May 24th

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Greencoat Renewables’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of GRP stock opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.91. Greencoat Renewables has a 52 week low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.11 ($0.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.
About Greencoat Renewables
