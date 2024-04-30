VSE Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

VSE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect VSE to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.32. VSE has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.67.

VSEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

