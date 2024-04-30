QUASA Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $171,140.37 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 30th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $171,140.37 and $312.75 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011106 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,119.09 or 0.99902059 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012093 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003681 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00181944 USD and is up 14.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $337.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

