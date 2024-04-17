Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases 407 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,233,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,721,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 411,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.2 %

MercadoLibre stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,400.00. The stock had a trading volume of 153,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,825.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,581.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,524.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MELI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

