WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ WSC opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

