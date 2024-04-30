Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 866,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

PTHRF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

