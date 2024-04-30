Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 866,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
PTHRF opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
About Pantheon Resources
