Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in April

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Patriot Battery Metals stock opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. Patriot Battery Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.26.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

