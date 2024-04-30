Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Short Interest Up 33.6% in April

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Patriot Battery Metals stock opened at C$5.15 on Tuesday. Patriot Battery Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.26.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
