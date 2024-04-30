Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $87.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/3/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/2/2024 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $74.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 27.8% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,280 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.