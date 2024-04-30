Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the March 31st total of 366,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,452,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anglo American in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,630.00.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

