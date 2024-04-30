Head to Head Survey: Vericity (VERY) & Its Peers

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vericity to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.60% 12.97% 1.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vericity and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.71 Vericity Competitors $20.59 billion $1.26 billion -22,548.64

Analyst Recommendations

Vericity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Vericity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 360 2384 2041 73 2.38

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 53.59%. Given Vericity’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s rivals have a beta of 0.82, suggesting that their average share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vericity rivals beat Vericity on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.

