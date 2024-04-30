Research Analysts Set Expectations for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report released on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million.

ARR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.57%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

