B. Riley Comments on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report issued on Sunday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KTOS. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Insider Activity

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,538 shares of company stock valued at $642,099 over the last 90 days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,380 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,608,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

