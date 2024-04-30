Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Cut by Roth Capital (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Celsius in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CELH. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $99.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.10.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,550,000 after buying an additional 1,755,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $5,484,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $5,484,250.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 523,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,925,992. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

