Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BMN opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMNFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

