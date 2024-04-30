Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BMN opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust ( NYSE:BMN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

