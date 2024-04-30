Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software Stock Performance

Upland Software stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

