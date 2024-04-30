Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. On average, analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $846.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARIS

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.