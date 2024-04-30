Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

