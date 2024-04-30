JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
JE Cleantech Stock Up 9.7 %
NASDAQ JCSE opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
