JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Update

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

JE Cleantech Stock Up 9.7 %

NASDAQ JCSE opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. JE Cleantech has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

JE Cleantech Company Profile

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

