Aritzia (ATZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Aritzia Trading Up 5.3 %

TSE:ATZ opened at C$35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$20.67 and a 1-year high of C$44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.44, for a total value of C$63,409.92. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

