Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.87.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

