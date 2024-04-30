Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
