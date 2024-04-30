Brokerages Set Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target at $4.74

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 787,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 45,483 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 32.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 125.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

