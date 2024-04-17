Goodman Advisory Group LLC Purchases 107,352 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,804. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

