Morgan Stanley Boosts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $90.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.60.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.9 %

TRU opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.90.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $117,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.7% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

