The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 219.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,651 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 115,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 110,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $98.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.