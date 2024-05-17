Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $130.09 million and $9.58 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00006975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00011047 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,282.90 or 0.99872863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011948 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.41892477 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $6,931,703.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

