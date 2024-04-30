Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gambling.com Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gambling.com Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.21.

GAMB opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.90. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.63 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 880,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 153,065 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 185,485 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 151.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 212,742 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth about $4,107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gambling.com Group by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 129,182 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

