First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $76,210,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in First American Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after purchasing an additional 473,961 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,776,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,216,000 after buying an additional 387,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 455,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,328,000 after buying an additional 217,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF stock opened at $54.18 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

