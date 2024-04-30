Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.01. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

