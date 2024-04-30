WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $51.13 Average PT from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $6,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

