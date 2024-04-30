Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,570,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 193,050 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

