Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Increases By 12.0%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,420,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the April 15th total of 27,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Globalstar Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. 1,085,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.53. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 76.89% and a negative net margin of 112.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.