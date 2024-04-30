Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBIX opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $89.04 and a 52-week high of $148.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $205,131.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $380,847.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,652,829.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $205,131.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,994 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

