Gates Industrial (GTES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Gates Industrial has set its FY24 guidance at $1.28-1.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 1.280-1.430 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $863.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.40 million. On average, analysts expect Gates Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.57.
Several research analysts have commented on GTES shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
