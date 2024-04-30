Analysts Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) PT at $25.25

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNOB. StockNews.com lowered ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of CNOB stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $699.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.25.
ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.
ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ConnectOne Bancorp
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.