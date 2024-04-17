Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.8% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.
Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
See Also
