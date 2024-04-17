INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVO. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in INVO Bioscience by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of INVO opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.